PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Rep. Mike Hill says God told him to sponsor a bill that would ban nearly all abortions, the Pensacola News Journal reports.

The Republican state lawmaker represents northern Escambia County and has been in the Florida House since 2013. His proposed legislation would be similar to a law that passed in Alabama earlier this month without exceptions for rape or incest, according to Newsweek.

Earlier this year, he filed a bill that would have prevented abortions in situations where fetal heartbeats were detected, but the bill never got a hearing and died in the last legislative session.

According to the News Journal, Hill said God spoke to him while he was attending an anti-abortion rally a few weeks ago.

"As plain as day, God spoke to me," Hill told a group of people in Pensacola Thursday, according to the News Journal. "He said that wasn't my bill, talking about the heartbeat detection bill that I filed. He said that wasn't my bill. I knew immediately what he was talking about. He said, you remove those exceptions and you file it again. And I said yes Lord, I will. It's coming back. It's coming back. We are going to file that bill without any exceptions just like what we saw passed in Alabama."

Hill's last bill had 20 co-sponsors.

