It was an active evening with a few SEVERE thunderstorms and wind damage. All leftover rain showers will wind down by the early morning.

Areas that saw rain Thursday are best in line for some patchy dense fog Friday morning. Fog will burn off by 9-10 AM and we will have more blue sky to start the day. Clouds will build and will turn over to showers and scattered storms during the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be back to the lower 90's and it will feel like the upper 90's with the humidity. It will be another unstable environment meaning some storms could be strong yet again.

Your holiday weekend all in all looks to be fantastic! There will be a chance for showers Saturday afternoon and evening with some isolated storms on Sunday BUT Monday (Labor Day) looks to be dry for most of us! Highs will be in the lower 90's to the upper 80's over the next week.

-Chris Mulcahy

Copyright 2018 WCNC