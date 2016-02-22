MORE OF THE SAME TODAY

Today's overcast start will lead to some sunshine in the afternoon just like yesterday! Highs will range through the upper 80's, which is where we should be this time of year. More scattered rain showers and developing thunderstorms are possible later today and through the evening. Evening showers and storms should have a favorable environment to keep some longevity through the area.

Monday will be a tad cooler with thicker clouds as a front hovers across us to the north. This will keep scattered rain showers and storms through the afternoon tomorrow after some morning fog. The BEST chance for stronger storms even though we have the potential the next 3 days will be Tuesday. A cold front will spark up more widespread storms and rain showers but what lurks behind it will be amazing!

Dew points will even drop to a comfortable range on Thursday with highs closer to the lower 80's. Sunny skies will be brought to us by the "BIG BLUE H" (High pressure) that will keep us dry, a tad cooler and less humid into next weekend! Next Sunday will have a better chance to return to 90° again.

