We could see a near-record low this morning as we dip into the mid to upper 50s. The record low is 55° set way back in 1888.

This afternoon sunny and very nice with highs in the low 80s and no humidity under sunny skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s across the region and still very dry with low humidity. Sunday will be warmer but still nice with light winds. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s. Expect mostly clear skies at night with lows in the mid-60s.

It's a return to the heat next week! Monday through Wednesday expect highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. It will definitely be more humid with rain/storm chances around twenty percent each day.

