This Forecast is Brought to You By the Letter H.

High pressure will be holding true through the weekend into early next week. We are still on the cooler side of the high so we will have another day of the lower to mid 80's under mostly sunny skies. It will be a tad bit more humid today but will still be modest for this time of year!

Sunday we ramp up the temps again... Highs will be around 90° and we will notice the humidity more as well. We will still stay dry and sunshine will be upon us!

The lower 90's (to even the mid 90's) will be the trend for the last days of August! Sunshine will be around still but it will start feeling a little bit humid. By mid-week, we will start feeling more muggy and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. By Friday into the weekend we have a better chance for rain but nothing threatening is in the forecast over the next week.

All in all it looks like another great week across Charlotte as Summer still shows us it is here for now.

-Chris Mulcahy

