Temperatures will climb back into the 90s Today, and you'll notice a bit more humidity as well. We will still stay dry under mostly sunny skies.

The lower 90's (to even the mid 90's) will be the trend for the last days of August! Sunshine will be around still but it will start feeling a little bit more humid. By mid-week, we will start feeling more muggy and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. By Friday and into the weekend we have a better chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

