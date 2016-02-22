BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND

We are starting off the morning under mostly cloudy skies so fog is not much of an issue to start off your day! Rain showers will hold off for most of the morning but rain could develop in the mountains as early as 10-11AM.

Today we will be under partly sunny skies (which will turn mostly cloudy at times). Scattered showers are possible late in the afternoon into the evening. The best window for storms will be from 4-7PM and will gradually end during the evening. Highs today will be in the upper 80's to around 90° today and tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday will come with a few more scattered rain showers bringing another muggy day feeling like the mid 90's.

Cooler temperatures likely next week after an early week cold front. Highs early in the week near 90° but falling into the low to mid-80s by the end of the week. The humidity will be lower as well.

