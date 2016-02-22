Tonight a few evening storms with some strong until about midnight. Then clearing late with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry with lower humidity but still warm in the upper 80s. A secondary cold front arrives Wednesday night with even cooler and drier air. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be sunny and very nice with low dew points and highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday night into Friday morning we could see near record low in the mid-50s. The record low for Charlotte Friday morning is 55° set in 1888. We could be close.

Looking ahead to the weekend----mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC