After a sunny weekend, skies today will be mostly cloudy. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms across the region. Highs should be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees today. There's a chance of showers and a thunderstorm overnight. Tuesday will be partly sunny and very muggy with a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and humid, with a stray thunderstorm. Highs should be around 90 across the area, Skies will be partly Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. The average high this time of the year is 89 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a forty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for more of the same Saturday and again Sunday.

