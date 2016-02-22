Very muggy today with high temperatures in the low 90s. There's a fifty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, with rainfall amount between a tenth to around a quarter of an inch. There could be higher amounts in some of the thunderstorms. There's a chance of showers and a storm this evening with coverage around fifty percent.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly sunny with light winds and afternoon temperatures in the low 90s across the region. Friday won't be as hot, with highs in the upper 80s. The average high for mid-July is 89 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend: highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday should be very similar, with highs around 88 and a fifty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. It's more of the same for next Monday, as high temperatures stay below the 90 degree mark.

Copyright 2018 WCNC