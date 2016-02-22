Mainly clear skies will continue this evening into the overnight hours. Expect another relatively cool night with lows in the 50s and 60s. There could be a little bit of patchy fog early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will climb back into the 90s Sunday, and you'll notice a bit more humidity as well. We will still stay dry under mostly sunny skies.

The lower 90's (to even the mid 90's) will be the trend for the last days of August! Sunshine will be around still but it will start feeling a little bit more humid. By mid-week, we will start feeling more muggy and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible. By Friday and into the weekend we have a better chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

