Cool high pressure continues to dominate our weather, bringing clear skies, low humidity and below-normal temperatures.

Look for clear skies tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. You may need a light jacket once the sun sets.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a few more clouds Saturday, but still very nice with with highs in the middle 80s. It will still feel very comfortable Saturday as dew points remain low for this time of year. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s top around 90°.

Monday begins a period of much warmer weather for the entire area. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon, with higher humidity. It's more of the same Tuesday through Thursday, with a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

