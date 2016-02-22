It will be rather comfortable tonight with temperatures generally in the 60s with 50s in the mountains. Look for patchy fog early tomorrow morning. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the 90s. There could be a stray shower or two, but most of the area will be dry. Humidity will also remain low.

Thursday will be hot and more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, compared to the average of 88 this time of the year. Once again, storm chances are low, around 20%. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Our chance for rain will increase just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.

