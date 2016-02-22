Muggy this evening with scattered showers and even a few storms. Not everyone will get rain but this is the best chance in a while. If you miss out don't worry more on the way tomorrow with a cold front.

Tuesday the cold front arrives with clouds and scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and humid, with a stray thunderstorm. Highs should be around 90° across the area. The good news drier air moves in so lower dewpoints will feel great late Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will be partly Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. The average high this time of the year is 89°.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for more of the same Saturday and again Sunday.

