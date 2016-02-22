Sunday with the stalled front in the area expect at least a 40% chance of late day and more likely evening showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, with coverage around sixty percent. There's a chance of rain and few storms in the evening and overnight. It's more of the same Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Most of the week ahead if unsettled with showers and storms likely east afternoon and evening.

