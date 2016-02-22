Another warm and humid overnight with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the late day and evening hours after 4 pm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Look for a chance of rain and few storms Saturday and Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures likely next week after an early week cold front. Highs early in the week near 90° but falling into the low to mid-80s by the end of the week. The humidity will be lower as well.

