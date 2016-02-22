Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s across the region. There's a thirty percent chance of storms today. Tonight should be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated storm and low temperatures in the low 70s. Look for more of the same Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s and an isolated storm chance.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with a thirty to forty percent chance of afternoon storms. Highs should be in the upper 80s to low 90s The average high is 88 degrees, for early to mid-August.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with a forty percent chance of rain and storms both afternoons. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 80s. Next Monday will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs should again be in the upper 80s across the region.

Copyright 2018 WCNC