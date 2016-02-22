High pressure will be the big weather-maker across the Carolinas. This will enhance the heat that will continue to build across the Carolinas. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s today and in the upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. With high humidity, this will make the Heat Index over one hundred degrees during the afternoon. There's also an Air Quality Alert from 10 am to 8 pm this evening. This alert covers the entire Charlotte Metro Area. There's an isolated storm chance in the afternoon and early evening. Overnight tonight low temperatures will only be in the mid-70s.

By Friday, highs will return to the low 90s with a better coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Look for a better chance of rain on Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. The storm chance will be around fifty percent for the area. Sunday will be partly sunny with a thirty percent chance of storms and highs in the low 90s.

