The last few days of August will continue to be hot and very humid. High temperatures are still around five to seven degrees above the average this time of the year(86). Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s. There's a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening.

Thursday's weather picture is more of the same, with a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Coverage will be around thirty to forty percent. Highs will again be in the low 90s with light winds. There's also a slight chance of rain and storms during the evening. Winds will be light.

From Friday through the upcoming weekend, skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. There's a forty percent chance of storms each day. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to around each day.

