The month of September is coming in with more of the same. That means hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the low 90s. Look for a few storms from mid-afternoon into the evening. Coverage for the area will be around twenty percent.

Tuesday will be a duplicate with afternoon temperatures again in the low 90s. With the high humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to around a hundred degrees, especially from Charlotte to the east and southeast. It's more of the same Wednesday, with a better coverage of afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain/storm chances will be around thirty percent across the region.

Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Each afternoon, there's a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms each day. Look for a thirty to forty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

