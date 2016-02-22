.50 days this year temperatures have been 90 or above. Today will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s across the region. With the heating of the day, there's a thirty to forty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Look for a few storms this evening, with overnight temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday should be partly sunny and hot with a high close to 90 degrees. There's a chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening, with coverage around 40 percent. Look for more of the same Sunday: a chance of afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's still a chance of showers and a few storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Looking ahead to next week---- Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few storms and highs in the upper 80s. It's more of the same Tuesday with a break in the rain and storm chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

