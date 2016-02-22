Hot and humid again this afternoon, with a thirty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s across the region. There's the chance of a few showers and storms early evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Look for areas of fog early Friday morning and mostly sunny skies through mid-afternoon. Rain and storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, with areas north and west---in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday should be partly cloudy with a thirty percent chance of rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There could be a few showers and storms in the early evening, with patchy fog late. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

