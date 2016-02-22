Hot and humid across the area this afternoon, with highs in the low 90s. There's a thirty percent chance of showers and a few storms. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers and storms this evening with overnight temperatures falling into the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy with a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and storms both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Look for a chance of rain and few storms Saturday and Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Next week: From Monday through Wednesday, afternoon temperatures should be in the upper 80s across the region, with a chance of showers and a few storms each afternoon and evening. Storm chances are around forty percent all three days.

