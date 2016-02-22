It's back to hot and more humid conditions across the area. Afternoon temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s. It should be mostly cloudy overnight with a stray storm chance, with low temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday won't be as hot and there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around average: in the upper 80s.

Friday should be a mostly sunny day, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with higher humidity and highs in the low 90s. Sunday's rain/storm chance increase to around thirty percent, with highs in the low 90s.

Tropical Update: CHRIS is now a Cat-2 hurricane and moving away from the Carolina coast. Strong rip currents are expected again today. Sustained winds are 105 mph. The hurricane is moving northeast around 10 mph, with an increase in the forward speed expected through Friday.

