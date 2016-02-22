There's no break in the heat today. This afternoon will be hot and very humid, with high temperatures in the low 90s, with areas east and southeast in the mid 90s. Heat Index temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s. There's a chance of showers and storms across the area this afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be hot and humid, with a forty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. There's a slight chance of storms Thursday night, with lows overnight in the low 70s. Friday should be mostly sunny with a high around 90, with a slight storm chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. That's the more typical August temperatures. Look for a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms both afternoons.

Copyright 2018 WCNC