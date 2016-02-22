Hot and humid weather returns this week across the Carolinas. Highs will be in low 90s, so it's also back to above average temperatures. Look for the typical pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the impacts could include cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Look for more of the same Tuesday

Wednesday will be hot and very humid, with highs in the low 90s. Combined with the high humidity, Heat Index temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. There's also a thirty percent chance of a few thunderstorms across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Thursday will duplicate those conditions.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and the upcoming weekend---warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a thirty to forty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

