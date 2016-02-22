Today should be the sixty-seventh day this year with highs 90 or above. The most for a year goes back to 1954, when there were 88 days. The least goes back to 1967. That year, only eight days had a 90 or above high temperature.

Friday should be mostly sunny and humid with highs again in the low 90s. There's the chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Friday night should be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. The rain/storm chance should be around twenty to thirty percent.

This weekend: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There's a fifty percent chance of rain and storms Saturday. That increases to around sixty percent Sunday.

Look for more of the same Monday through Wednesday next week. Each afternoon and evening, there's a chance of showers and a few storms. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

