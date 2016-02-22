A Similar Setup to Yesterday

Like yesterday we will start off with a little morning fog BUT it should not be as dense as yesterday! We will enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon with highs 1-3° warmer than yesterday hovering around 90° and just a tick above average.

The heat and humidity are on again and it will feel muggy like yesterday making 90° feel more like 95°. Most of us will stay dry today (like yesterday again) but there will be spotty to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that will develop later in the afternoon into the evening.

Monday will come with a similar setup and forecast with highs peaking around 90° and afternoon and evening thunderstorms popping up (which is typical for this time of Summer here around Charlotte).

Tuesday can be treated as the transitional day where a trough will hover over the area as a frontal boundary starts to creep into the area. This will increase our potential for rain creating scattered showers and storms through the day and evening. We will keep this pattern around most of the work week and once the frontal boundary moves in around Friday it could hover here for the weekend. Even though we will have the chance for rain every day next week, it should be nothing like last week! There will still be a risk for flooding for areas that get storms training (meaning one storm develops after another) through their area. This front is a cold front and will drag highs back to normal and below next weekend as well.

