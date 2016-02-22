Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight as drier less humid air moves into the region. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the low to mid-60s in Charlotte but 50s in the mountains and foothills.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. Low humidity is expected to make for some very comfortable conditions. Winds will be from the north at 7 to 14 mph.

Monday will be sunny with more typical July temperatures--- the upper 80s, under mostly sunny skies. Look for a return to the low 90s Tuesday and mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

