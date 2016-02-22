Some lingering rain is possible through this evening with a few storms becoming strong to even severe. Gusts to 40 mph are possible. Not everyone will see rain BUT those that do can expect some very heavy rain that will take its time moving. This means that some locations will pick up to 1-2" in an hour or less from some of these storms.

Areas that saw rain today or this evening are best in line for some patchy dense fog Friday morning. Fog will burn off by 9-10 AM and we will have more blue sky to start the day. Clouds will build and will turn over to showers and scattered storms during the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be back to the lower 90's and it will feel like the upper 90's with the humidity.

Your holiday weekend all in all looks to be fantastic! There will be a chance for showers Saturday afternoon and evening with some isolated storms on Sunday BUT Monday (Labor Day) looks to be dry for most of us! Highs will be in the lower 90's to the upper 80's over the next week.

-Chris Mulcahy

