Another quiet night in store with fog developing late. Be careful on the roadways in the morning. The fog could be rather dense in spots. Expect lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s, but it will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity. It will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front. Expect partly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. It won't be a washout, but you'll need to carry the umbrella.

A cold front will move into the area early Thursday, keeping showers and storms in the forecast. Behind that front temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 80s, which is closer to normal. The front will likely linger over the area, keeping things a bit unsettled. Even though we will have the chance for rain every day next week, it should be nothing like last week! There will still be a risk for flooding for areas that get storms training (meaning one storm develops after another) through their area.

Have a great rest of your weekend.

