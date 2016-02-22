Some patchy dense fog starts off the day for some of us that saw some heavy rain yesterday. Highs will return to the lower 90's and it will feel like the mid to the upper 90's. Afternoon storms and rain showers will develop. About 40 percent of us will encounter some sort of rain today. Regardless of rain or now, thicker clouds will populate our skies through the afternoon. These storms "should" not last as long through the evening or be as intense as the last two days.

From Sunday through Wednesday sunny skies and dry weather should be in place. Labor Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny across the region, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90.

-Chris Mulcahy

Copyright 2018 WCNC