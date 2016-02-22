More Scattered Showers But Less Coverage...

It was another warmer start this morning in the lower 70's and clouds are already moving in for the day. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies will be the norm this afternoon. Many of us will stay dry but ALL of us have a chance for a passing rain shower or isolated thunderstorm. Even though the coverage of rain will be less (exception will be the mountains) some will see heavy rain at some point in the afternoon.

Your Labor Day will come with a similar tale, but will likely have less clouds and many will be dry again! Isolated thunderstorms will make some cookouts an inconvenience. Rain will be heavy at times so keep that in mind for the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday we will enjoy a nice mix of clouds and sunshine with highs yet again rebounding to around 90°. Highs will drop back to the mid to the upper 80's to end the week which also comes with more scattered rain showers into next weekend. There is a tropical system around Turks and Caicos will develop into a Tropical Depression by Tuesday or Wednesday which will pump in more moisture by the end of the week here in the Carolinas.

Enjoy Your Sunday and Certainly Labor Day as well!

