Wednesday will be hotter and more humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s. There's a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms by late evening.

Thursday should be partly cloudy with a forty percent chance of showers and storms. Highs will be around 90. The highest risk for the rain will be in South Carolina. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday should be hot and humid with a slight storm chance. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday and Monday will be hot and humid with a forty percent storm chance each day. Highs should be in the low to mid-90s.

Tropical Update: CHRIS is now a Cat-1 hurricane and moving away from the Carolina coast. Strong rip currents will still be possible Wednesday.

