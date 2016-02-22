Flash Flood Watch is in effect

It's more of the same today: showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. With the rainfall today, flash flooding is still a possibility across the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, with areas east and southeast in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a fifty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s across the Piedmont. There's a thirty percent chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday will be hot and humid with a slight storm chance. Highs will be in the low 90s

Monday through Wednesday will be partly sunny each day with a twenty to thirty percent chance of rain and storms each. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with light winds.

Copyright 2018 WCNC