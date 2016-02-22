A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening.

With a low-pressure system, stretching from the Midwest to the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, a lot of moisture is in place. That is leading to more rain across the Carolinas. As the ground becomes saturated and stream levels rise, the threat of flash flooding increases.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely today and tomorrow with the rain chance around seventy percent. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s . Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina.

There's still the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Coverage won't be as widespread Saturday, with even less coverage Sunday. Weekend highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will be around forty percent Saturday and thirty percent Sunday.

