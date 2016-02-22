Skies will be mostly sunny today with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Less coverage of storms across the region. Tonight there's a slight chance of a few isolated storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Look for more seasonal temperatures over the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There's a forty percent chance of late day showers and storms on Saturday. The storm chance Sunday is around fifty percent across the area. Sunday night should be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Monday will be cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid-80s. There's a sixty percent chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday evening and a few showers after midnight into early Tuesday morning.

