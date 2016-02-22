Mostly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. There may be a few isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be light from the southwest. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 70s across the region.

Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy with a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and storms both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Look for a chance of rain and few storms Saturday and Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Next week: From Monday through Wednesday, afternoon temperatures should be in the upper 80s across the region, with a chance of showers and a few storms each afternoon and evening. Storm chances are around forty percent all three days.

