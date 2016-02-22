Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures around 90. Rain chance today is less than twenty percent across the region. Thursday should be sunny early with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be northeasterly five to ten mph. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Friday should be more humid with an afternoon storm chance, with highs again in the upper 80.

Looking ahead to the weekend: highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday should be very similar, with highs around 88 and a fifty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a forty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s across the region. Tuesday will be hot and humid with a high around 90 and a chance of showers and a few storms.

