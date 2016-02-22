Friday should be partly sunny with a high once again around 90. There's a slight chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

This weekend: Saturday should be mostly sunny with typical mid-July weather. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s across the region. The rain chance is around twenty percent. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 71. It's more of the same Sunday. Look for highs in the low 90s and only an isolated storm chance.

Early next week: Monday will be partly sunny with a thirty percent chance of storms, with high temperatures in the low 90s. Monday night will be mild and muggy, with lows 72-74. Tuesday will be more of the same, with highs in the low 90s and slight afternoon storm chance.

