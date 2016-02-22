It's more of the same again today across the region: hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a chance of rain and storms. The storm chance is mainly this afternoon and early evening, with storm coverage around thirty to forty percent. Look for areas of fog overnight, with low temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday will actually continue the same weather pattern: highs in the low 90s with an afternoon and evening storm possibility. Mostly cloudy Saturday evening with a few areas of rain and thunderstorms. The rain chance is around forty percent both Saturday afternoon and evening.

From Sunday through Wednesday sunny skies and dry weather should be in place. Labor Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny across the region, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90.

