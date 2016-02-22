Partly sunny skies and very humid today, with a chance of showers and a few storms this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s across the region. The rain/storm chance is around forty percent during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with areas of fog.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. There's a chance of a few storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Areas of fog will form overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend: partly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, compared to the average high of 85 for this part of September.

Gordon made landfall around 11:15 Eastern time last night, along the Alabama/Mississippi border. it never reached hurricane force, but winds were still around 70 mph at landfall. The storm system will continue to move northwest with heavy rain and gusty winds.

