The weekend should be rain-free with more typical temperatures across the area. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s. Tuesday should be warm and muggy with a stray storm. Highs will again be in the low 90s. The rain chance will be around forty percent for the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be more of the same. Rain and storm chances should be around 40% both days, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC