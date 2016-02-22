More Scattered Showers This Weekend

Good Morning! After some dense fog this morning, the low level clouds will burn off. More rain will develop later this afternoon into the evening. Any storms that develop will likely be sub-severe BUT will have the potential to produce some flooding rains (again mostly for the mountains and the foothills).

Highs will be in the upper 80's today and tomorrow with some touching 90° in northern South Carolina. More scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are on track for your Sunday afternoon. Likely we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today and tomorrow and this will carry into the overnight hours. We will not have ideal cloud cover for the Perseid Meteor Shower peaking on Sunday night into Monday morning. However, there will still be holes in the cloud cover that will be favorable for catching some meteors.

Next week Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few more afternoon storms. Tuesday right now is shaping up to be the PICK OF THE WEEK. Sunshine will be upon us and rain should hold off for a few days. Storms are possible again late Thursday with a better chance coming again on Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Chris Mulcahy

Copyright 2018 WCNC