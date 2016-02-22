Another quiet night in store with drier air filtering into the Carolinas, so it won't feel as muggy as it has been. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in the mountains and mid to upper 60s near the metro. There could be some patchy dense fog early tomorrow, especially east of Charlotte, so take it easy on the roadways.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. It will be mainly dry, but we can't rule out a stray shower. Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday with low rain chances and highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will start to go up a bit Thursday. Expect highs in the low to middle 90s with isolated showers and storms. However, our storm chances will go back up Friday and into the weekend.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2018 WCNC