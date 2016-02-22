A big area of low pressure, developing in the Gulf of Mexico will help to increase the chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Carolinas. Today will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a sixty percent chance of showers and a few storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with rainfall amounts averaging a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few storms likely, with most of the rain after mid-morning into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with sustained winds 10-20 mph. Higher winds can be expected in thunderstorms. Look for more of the same Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times across the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. There's still a chance of showers Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

