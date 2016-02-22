Warm and very muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid-70s. We could even see a few showers develop in the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a good chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The overall chance of rain is 70%. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, with sustained winds 10-20 mph. Higher winds can be expected in thunderstorms. Look for more of the same Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s and more showers and storms. Due to the amount ig moisture in the atmosphere flash flooding would be a big concern.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times across the region. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. There's still a chance of showers Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

