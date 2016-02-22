Mostly cloudy today with areas of rain and possible thunderstorms. Highs should be in the low to mid-80s across the region. Cloudy tonight with a good chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 70s. Look for more of the same Wednesday, with areas of fog in the morning and rain and storms in the afternoon. High should be in the low 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday with the rain chance around seventy percent. With the cloud cover and the chance of rain, afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s across the Piedmont and the Upstate of South Carolina.

There's still the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend. Coverage won't be as widespread Saturday, with even less coverage Sunday. Weekend highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will be around forty percent both days.

Copyright 2018 WCNC