More Scattered Rain Tomorrow

Good Evening! Any rain we had from the late afternoon and early evening will dissipate through this evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 70° for Charlotte and the lower 60's in the mountains. Highs will return to the seasonal average in the upper 80's for the afternoon. More scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow will be a more favorable environment for some stronger thunderstorms and gusty damaging winds. Only a small percentage of our viewing area will encounter these but the environment will be more favorable.

NOTE: The peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower will be Sunday Night. However, the weather is not ideal... Rain will still linger during the evening along with mostly cloudy skies. Up in the mountains where the view will be the best, that is where skies will be the clearest for the best Meteor Shower of the Summer! 60-70 meteors per hour can be seen after 11PM.

Next week Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few more afternoon storms. Tuesday right now is shaping up to be the PICK OF THE WEEK. Sunshine will be upon us and rain should hold off for a few days. Storms are possible again late Thursday with a better chance coming again on Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Chris Mulcahy

Copyright 2018 WCNC