Today and Tonight

Cloudy and muggy with showers likely. A few thunderstorms are also possible for the Piedmont. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain is likely tonight with a stray storm, with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday-Tuesday

Every day from now into the weekend, there's a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be periods of heavy rain. At this time, no Flood Watches have been issued for the area. That could change, with the bulk of the heaviest rain will possibly move into the area Thursday. There's still a chance of showers Friday, continuing Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to the average---from the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain is likely Monday with a few areas of rain Monday night and again on Tuesday.

